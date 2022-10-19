CICU raises industry issues with PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

A delegation of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) met with PSPCL Director of Distribution Daljit Inderpal Grewal and appraised him of various problems faced by the industry. Senior officials of PSPCL were also present in the meeting.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Sharma said issues discussed included the preventive maintenance of transformers and feeders by PSPCL in the next two months. The power corporation officials were also asked to make sure that no power breakdowns took place in the coming weeks. The delegation demanded that PSPCL should inform about power cuts well in advance.

