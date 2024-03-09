CICU-WEF team organises event to empower women

Ludhiana, March 8
The CICU-WEF team organised an event “Beyond Barriers: Empowering Women” to recognise the contributions of the women in society and economy as well. Chief guest Rajni Bector, founder of Cremica Group of Companies, and special guest Mridula Jain inspired women by sharing their stories.
A brief on CICU was presented by Swarn Dhiman. Dr Priyanka Kalra (psychiatrist) shared a presentation on ‘stress management’. Ikpreet Kaur introduced the eight panellists who joined the discussion that was moderated by Archana Sarup. The panellists included Ishita Thaman, Assistant Director (IES), Shivali Gupta, dietician Sonia Kochar, Megha Garg (Happy Forging), Baljeet Kaur (Psychologist), Sakshi Kapila Sidhu, corporate trainer, Shelly Gupta and Dr Priyanka. The event ended with a thank you note by Ikpreet Kaur of Big Ben Industries.
