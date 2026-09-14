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Home / Ludhiana / City activists welcome return of Major Bhupinder Singh memorial

City activists welcome return of Major Bhupinder Singh memorial

They call for finishing touches, a plaque honouring the war hero

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Mayor Inderjit Kaur unveils a statue of Major Bhupinder Singh. FILE
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Civil society activists Col Jasjit Singh Gill and Brij Bhushan Goyal have welcomed the reinstallation of the statue of Maha Vir Chakra recipient Major Bhupinder Singh, along with the captured Patton tank, at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

They, however, expressed disappointment that citizens and ex-servicemen who had initiated the campaign to shift the memorial from an abandoned location back to its historic site were not invited to the formal unveiling ceremony. They recalled that an initial memorandum had been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, urging restoration of the memorial.

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Col Gill and Goyal suggested several finishing measures to give the memorial greater dignity and educational value. They said the steps for paying homage should preferably be provided at the rear of the statue rather than in front, allowing people to approach and offer floral tributes without obstructing the frontal view.

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Col Gill said the barrel of the captured tank’s gun should be positioned downwards, in keeping with the Army tradition associated with captured enemy equipment. He said this would convey victory without triumphalism, while giving youngsters an appropriate lesson in military history and national pride.

Small, tasteful electronic illumination should light up the statue and tank after sunset, making the memorial visible and dignified at night, they said.

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Goyal further suggested that a permanent plaque in Punjabi, Hindi and English should briefly record Major Bhupinder Singh’s life, gallantry and supreme sacrifice. It should specifically mention that the war hero was an alumnus of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, a significant part of the city’s educational and military heritage.

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