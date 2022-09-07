Ludhiana-based chef wins award

Ludhiana, September 6
Akriti Dua, a city-based chef, has been bestowed upon with the Indian Woman Award in the category of passionate chef. The award function was held recently in Ludhiana.
Akriti runs ‘Bakes n Makes’ where she teaches wannabe chefs to prepare and present the dishes. “I believe women should empower women and that is what I am trying to do with my initiative,” she says. “People these days are conscious about calories but also want tasty food. Keeping all these things in mind, I keep innovating new dishes,” says Akriti who loves to experiment with the flavours of the food.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...