Ludhiana-based chef wins award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

Akriti Dua, a city-based chef, has been bestowed upon with the Indian Woman Award in the category of passionate chef. The award function was held recently in Ludhiana.

Akriti runs ‘Bakes n Makes’ where she teaches wannabe chefs to prepare and present the dishes. “I believe women should empower women and that is what I am trying to do with my initiative,” she says. “People these days are conscious about calories but also want tasty food. Keeping all these things in mind, I keep innovating new dishes,” says Akriti who loves to experiment with the flavours of the food.