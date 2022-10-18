Ludhiana-based medical writing firm inks pact with Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

Ludhiana, October 17
AccuScript, a Ludhiana-based medical writing company, has entered into an agreement with Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, to support and participate in the development of a dedicated ‘Literature Research Facility’ at the university.
The research facility will be involved in performing systematic and targeted literature reviews on pharmaceutical and related clinical domains. A financial support in the form of a research grant of 18,000 US dollars (approximately 15 lakh rupees) will be provided by AccuScript for the establishment of the facility. Under the research program, AccuScript will participate in organising seminars, symposia and training sessions to develop human resources for the research facility. An internship program to provide training students of the university on Health Economic and Outcome Research (HEOR) will also be developed.
A formal MOU for this purpose was signed between Dr Rajinder Chawla, CEO, AccuScript Medical Writing Service, and Dr Monica Gulati, Registrar, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara (Jalandhar) on the LPU Campus on October 14.
