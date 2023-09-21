City-based trader dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

A trader died by suicide at his house near the Neem Wala chowk on Wednesday.

Family members alleged that the deceased was being harassed by a financier.

The victim has been identified as Gaurav Bajaj.

His body was found hanging in the bathroom.

The family members of the victim rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. After getting information, officials from Division Number 3 police station reached the spot.

Mickey, brother of the deceased, said Gaurav had some monetary dispute with a city based financier due to which he was being harassed by him. The former took the extreme step due to the same.