City bizman abducted over monetary dispute, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

A businessman, Tarlok Singh (40), was allegedly kidnapped by three persons over some monetary dispute from Phase 1 Dugri market on Friday.

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against the suspects, Raj Kumar of Shekhpura, Harsh Gupta of Haryana and an unidentified person.

Complainant Amarjit Singh of the Tajpur road area told the police that on April 27 he, along with his friend Tarlok, was present in the Dugri market. The suspects with whom his friend had some monetary dispute had also reached the place.

“Tarlok sat in the car of the suspects and told me that he was going to the bank with them. When my friend did not return, I suspected some foul play. Afterwards, I went to the bank to enquire about him and I got to know that he had not visited the bank. Later, Tarlok called me to inform that the suspects had forcibly took him to Sangrur,” he alleged.

ASI Partap Singh said a case had been registered against the suspects. The police launched a manhunt to trace them and to recover the victim safely.