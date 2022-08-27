Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

A city-based businessman died by suicide by jumping into the Sutlej at Ladhowal here on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Saneja, a resident of Durga Colony, Haibowal.

As per information, around 8 pm on Thursday, Satish reached the Sutlej bridge at Ladhowal where he parked his Honda Activa scooter. After spending a few minutes on the bridge, he jumped into the river. A passerby, who witnessed the incident, informed the police.

After getting information, the police sent divers to trace the man. After around three-hour struggle, the divers managed to take out his body from the Sutlej. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The divers said they faced a big challenge in tracing the body due to darkness. Officials from the Ladhowal police station, Ludhiana, and Phillaur police station, which falls in Jalandhar, reached the spot. A dispute was reported between the officials of both police stations as they were not able to decide whether the body was recovered from the jurisdiction of the Jalandhar police or the Ludhiana police.

Ladhowal SHO Varinder Singh said the body was recovered from the jurisdiction of the Phillaur police station. Hence, further proceedings were being initiated by them only.

ASI Baljit Singh of the Phillaur police station said the man had died by suicide and no suicide note was recovered. The deceased was said to be under depression which forced him to take the extreme step.