Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

A delegation of the bicycle industry under the leadership of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular recently met Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Punjab and officials at Chandigarh. The delegation raised issues ailing the bicycle industry and stiff competition being faced by local manufacturers from China.

Kular briefed the higher-ups that there is a dire need to save the existing bicycle and bicycle parts manufacturing industry established in Punjab. He added that over 75 % of the total bicycle industry of India, operates from Ludhiana, out of which 90 % operates from the mixed land use areas, with workshops on the ground floor and residence on first floor, who are the suppliers of the mandatory products to large units.

“A systematic approach is required to shift these industries to a designated focal point. There can be a land bank generated either on the southern bypass or on the Dehlon Road, having an easy approach for the industries in mixed land use areas, as well as for the icon units, and plot allocation should be done to such units at 50 per cent of the reserve price. This new focal point should cater to the bicycle industry only,” he demanded.