City boys, girls runners-up at lawn tennis meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 1

Ludhiana district bagged the second position in the boys and girls (U-17) sections in the Inter-District Lawn Tennis Tournament organised by the District Education Department under the 66th Punjab School Games at Harvest International School, Jassowal-Kular, near here.

Teams from 19 districts took part in this tournament and those from Ludhiana finished as runners-up in both the sections. In the girls’ final, Ludhiana went down fighting against Jalandhar to bag the second position while in the boys’ section, Ludhiana waged a spirited battle against Amritsar before losing it and had to content with the runners-up trophy.

The tournament organising committee members thanked Harvinder Singh Saran, president, Harvest Tennis Academy for providing infrastructural and technical facilities to conduct the tournament. They also extended gratitude towards Harjit Singh, District Education Officer, Principal Dimple Madan, Gurdeep Singh, vice-president, Harvest Campus Ajit Pal Singh, DM, Sports and Darren Fayre, Director, Harvest Tennis Academy.

Principal Jay Sharma and vice-principal Pooja Chandpuri congratulated the winners and thanked the guests for encouraging the players. They specially mentioned Gaurav Bhardwaj, Kuldeep Singh Sahouli and Kulwant Singh under whose supervision, the tournament was completed successfully.