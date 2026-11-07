City chokes as residents throng markets for Dhanteras shopping

City markets witnessed a massive rush of shoppers on Dhanteras on Friday, with residents flocking to buy utensils, gold and silver items considered auspicious for the occasion. Heavy traffic snarls were reported on major roads, particularly outside jewellery showrooms on Rani Jhansi Road, Malhar Road and College Road, as vehicle queues stretched for long distances.

The volatile prices of gold did little to deter buyers, who turned out in large numbers to make festive purchases. Ashim Nagpal from a gold jewellery firm said gold prices had witnessed significant fluctuations over the past two months, dropping to around Rs 1.39 lakh per 10 gm before climbing to approximately Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 gm on Friday.

“Dhanteras is an occasion when people make substantial purchases and gold continues to be the preferred choice,” said Nagpal.

Despite valet parking arrangements made by most jewellers, parking space remained scarce outside showrooms owing to the overwhelming footfall.

Advertisement

“Gold and silver are always major attractions for homemakers on Dhanteras,” said Dolly, a city resident. Gold and silver coins were among the most sought-after purchases during the day.

Rahul, an employee at a leading crockery store in Ghumar Mandi, said thousands of customers had been visiting the shop during the festive season.

“Staff members have their meals at the store and usually return home around 12.30 am during these peak business days,” he said.

Advertisement

Besides gold, silver and utensils, residents were also seen buying brooms, salt, coriander seeds and turmeric sticks, all of which are regarded as auspicious purchases on Dhanteras.