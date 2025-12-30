DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / City college principal gets coveted award

City college principal gets coveted award

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:38 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital Principal Dr Namita Singh was honoured with the prestigious “Star Pedodontist 2025” award by the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD), said officials.

The award recognises her contributions to pedodontics, preventive dentistry, dental education and research. Dr Singh has emphasised the importance of early dental visits, preventive care and child-friendly dental practices to ensure healthy smiles from infancy to adolescence.

She highlighted key advice for parents, including starting oral hygiene from the eruption of the first tooth, supervising brushing twice daily with age-appropriate fluoride toothpaste, limiting sugary foods and drinks and ensuring regular dental check-ups.

