City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Three miscreants took away a Hyundai i20 car from a city resident and his wife yesterday night. The incident occurred at Midha Chowk near the Kochar Market police post. The woman was sitting in the vehicle and the suspects also tried to kidnap her but her husband managed to pull her out of the car.

After receiving information about the incident, ACP Jatin Bansal reached the scene and started a probe. The police were scanning CCTVs installed in the area to get any clue about the suspects.

Narinderpal Singh, who stays in the Green Field area, said he, along with his wife, was going to home in their Hyundai i20 car and on the way, they stopped at Midha Chowk to buy some medicines. He went to the shop while his wife Simmi was sitting in the vehicle. After buying the medicines, when he was heading towards the car, he was shocked to see that three miscreants entered his car. They were trying to take away the vehicle. Somehow, he pulled his wife out of the car, following which, the miscreants fled the scene in the vehicle.

Simmi said after three miscreants entered the car, they tried to close her mouth with their hands. She managed to open one of the windowpanes of the car and called her husband for help.

ACP Jatin Bansal said the police got some vital clues about the suspects and they would be arrested soon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.