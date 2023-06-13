City cricketer among 25 (U-19) probables selected for BCCI's camp

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 12

Right-arm fast-medium bowler Aradhya Shukla of Ludhiana has been selected among the 25 probables to attend a month-long Under-19 camp to be organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, from June 21 to July 21.

Aradhya, a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, performed exceedingly well in the CK Nayudu Trophy (17 wickets in three matches) and Cooch Behar Trophy (24 wickets in six matches) and drew the attention of the authorities concerned at the national level, who invited him for the camp to be conducted at different venues.

Aradhya was among the top 150 upcoming (U-19) cricketers, who attended the first camp from April 24 to May 18 at Pondicherry. The number of players was cut down to 110, who underwent training at the second camp held at Narender Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, from May 28 to June 7.

Both these camps were full of strenuous and hard-core training sessions and competitive practice matches, wherein, Aradhya impressed the panel of coaches, headed by former Team India batsman VVS Laxman. He bowled the fastest among the fast bowlers at the camps.

Based on their performances at these camps, the top 25 players were shortlisted for the advanced coaching camp slated to be held at NCA headquarters.

The India U-19 teams for the Junior Asia Cup to be held in Afghanistan and Junior World Cup to be conducted in West Indies will be finalised from these probables.

Aradhya’s coach Amandeep Singh was overwhelmed at his inclusion in the list for the ensuing camp. “He is a quick learner and very passionate about the game. I am quite sure that Aradhya will don national colours in the near future,” Amandeep said.