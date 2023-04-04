City cricketer makes it to NCA's U-19 camp

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, April 3

Consistent performance by city lad Aradhya Shukla at the state and national level cricket tournaments has been recognised as he received a call from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), run under the aegis of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the talented and upcoming cricketers, to attend a training camp to be held at Puducherry.

Right arm fast medium bowler, Aradhya, a student of Class XII at DAV Public School, here at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, performed exceptionally well in the CK Naudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy, drew attention of authorities concerned at the national level to extend him an invitation to be a part of the camp scheduled to be held at Pudducherry from April 24 to May 18 wherein some of the top talented cricketers will be imparted an advanced training under the supervision of former Team India star batsman VVS Laxman.

Aradhya, after giving a stupendous performance in the inter-district cricket tournaments, gave equally noticeable performance in the national level tournaments for CK Naudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy.

In the Cooch Behar Trophy, Aradhya played six matches, scalped 24 wickets and the recently concluded CK Naudu Trophy, he secured 17 wickets in three matches (withdrew following an injury).

This performance came in handy for Aradhya and he has been invited to be part of the prestigious national camp by the NCA. The national U-19 team will finalised at the conclusion of this camp at Pudducherry.

Aradhya’s coach Amandeep Singh was overwhelmed at his inclusion in the players’ list for the ensuing camp. “He is a quick learner and very passionate about the game. I am quite sure that Aradhya will don the national colours in near future,” Singh exuded confidence.

Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Aradhya and his coach on selection for the camp to be organised by the NCA. This will motivate others to take an active part in sports and bring fame to their parents and the city, she said.