City cricketer stars in Pb win over Mizoram

Ludhiana, January 23
City cricketer Aradhya Shukla played a pivotal role in Punjab’s victory over Mizoram in the ongoing National Cricket Tournament for Col CK Nayudu Trophy. The match was played at the PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, which concluded yesterday.
Aradhya grabbed five wickets each in both innings and fashioned his team’s win by an innings and 102 runs.
In the first innings, Mizoram scored 141 runs in 56.2 overs and fast medium bowler Aradhya scalped five victims for just nine runs in 9.2 overs, four of which were maiden. Punjab, in its first essay, made 305 runs.
In their second innings, Mizoram were bundled out for a paltry score of 62 runs in 25.5 overs. Aradhya again gave a stupendous performance, securing five wickets after conceding 17 runs in 5.5 overs.
Earlier, in the match against Jammu and Kashmir, Aradhya got four wickets as Punjab wrapped up the issue by an innings and 130 runs.
