City cricketers shine at DAV state meet, 9 get national call-ups

Showing exceptional talent, grit and fighting spirit, cricketers from DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, made a mark at the DAV State Cricket Tournament.

It was played at the Dayanand Model School ground in Jalandhar. As many as nine players—boys and girls—were selected for the national championship scheduled to be held in Noida towards the end of this month.

Advertisement

Representing the Ludhiana zone, the school’s under-17 boys’ and girls’ teams finished as first runners-up in their respective categories.

Advertisement

The boys’ team produced outstanding performances, defeating strong opponents on their way to the final in the competition played in eight-over format. Captain Dev Dutt was the architect of the success, delivering two explosive knocks at crucial stages.

Dev smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 31 balls against Gurdaspur in the quarter-final, taking the team to a victory with an aggressive batting display. He then produced another match-winning effort against the Jalandhar Zone, hammering an unbeaten 46 off just 20 deliveries. The highlight of his innings was three consecutive sixes on the last three balls, which sealed a thrilling win. His performances earned him player of the match awards in both encounters.

Advertisement

The boys narrowly missed out on the title, losing to Amritsar by just four runs in the final.

The school’s U17 girls’ team matched their counterparts with an equally spirited performance. In the semi-final against Abohar Zone, Vaidehi Duggal delivered a superb all-round effort, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls and claiming two wickets for eight runs in her allotted quota in the six-over contest. She won the player of the match award.

The girls carried their winning momentum into the final against Amritsar but suffered a narrow defeat in the last over.

Dev Dutt, Krishiv Sikka, Divyansh Mehra and Ayaan Kashyap, Vaidehi Duggal, Pranika Jain, Karmanveer Kaur, Erya Jain and Tanishka Sood were selected for the national championship, said coach Amandeep Singh.

The school management congratulated the players.