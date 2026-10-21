DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / City cricketers shine at DAV state meet, 9 get national call-ups

City cricketers shine at DAV state meet, 9 get national call-ups

Tournament played at the Dayanand Model School ground in Jalandhar

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cricketers of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, with their coach.
Advertisement

Showing exceptional talent, grit and fighting spirit, cricketers from DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, made a mark at the DAV State Cricket Tournament.

It was played at the Dayanand Model School ground in Jalandhar. As many as nine players—boys and girls—were selected for the national championship scheduled to be held in Noida towards the end of this month.

Advertisement

Representing the Ludhiana zone, the school’s under-17 boys’ and girls’ teams finished as first runners-up in their respective categories.

Advertisement

The boys’ team produced outstanding performances, defeating strong opponents on their way to the final in the competition played in eight-over format. Captain Dev Dutt was the architect of the success, delivering two explosive knocks at crucial stages.

Dev smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 31 balls against Gurdaspur in the quarter-final, taking the team to a victory with an aggressive batting display. He then produced another match-winning effort against the Jalandhar Zone, hammering an unbeaten 46 off just 20 deliveries. The highlight of his innings was three consecutive sixes on the last three balls, which sealed a thrilling win. His performances earned him player of the match awards in both encounters.

Advertisement

The boys narrowly missed out on the title, losing to Amritsar by just four runs in the final.

The school’s U17 girls’ team matched their counterparts with an equally spirited performance. In the semi-final against Abohar Zone, Vaidehi Duggal delivered a superb all-round effort, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls and claiming two wickets for eight runs in her allotted quota in the six-over contest. She won the player of the match award.

The girls carried their winning momentum into the final against Amritsar but suffered a narrow defeat in the last over.

Dev Dutt, Krishiv Sikka, Divyansh Mehra and Ayaan Kashyap, Vaidehi Duggal, Pranika Jain, Karmanveer Kaur, Erya Jain and Tanishka Sood were selected for the national championship, said coach Amandeep Singh.

The school management congratulated the players.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts