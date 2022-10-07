City doctor speaks on obesity at AIIMS

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

City-based bariatric surgeon, Dr Amit Bhambri from SPS Hospitals participated in the recently concluded Bariatric Surgery Conference held at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He participated in the live surgery workshop and presented a talk about the outcomes of bariatric surgery on weight loss and associated diseases. Around 200 surgeons from all over the country had attended the conference.

Dr Bhambri pointed out that obesity is a major public health problem in India, particularly in the Punjab region. Sedentary lifestyle and spending more time on-screen, coupled with little to no outdoor activities, are leading to an increased prevalence of obesity, even in children.

The doctor added that obesity is a chronic disease and, in fact, ‘mother of all diseases’. It has reached epidemic proportions and around 27.8 per cent of males and 31.3 per cent of females in the state are either overweight or morbidly obese and have a higher than usual body mass index (BMI).

Obesity is linked to severe chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, heart disease, knee and back pain, sexual dysfunction, infertility and depression, he said.