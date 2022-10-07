City doctor speaks on obesity at AIIMS

Ludhiana, October 6
City-based bariatric surgeon, Dr Amit Bhambri from SPS Hospitals participated in the recently concluded Bariatric Surgery Conference held at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He participated in the live surgery workshop and presented a talk about the outcomes of bariatric surgery on weight loss and associated diseases. Around 200 surgeons from all over the country had attended the conference.
Dr Bhambri pointed out that obesity is a major public health problem in India, particularly in the Punjab region. Sedentary lifestyle and spending more time on-screen, coupled with little to no outdoor activities, are leading to an increased prevalence of obesity, even in children.
The doctor added that obesity is a chronic disease and, in fact, ‘mother of all diseases’. It has reached epidemic proportions and around 27.8 per cent of males and 31.3 per cent of females in the state are either overweight or morbidly obese and have a higher than usual body mass index (BMI).
Obesity is linked to severe chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, heart disease, knee and back pain, sexual dysfunction, infertility and depression, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...