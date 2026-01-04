DT
PT
Ludhiana

City gets Rs 1-cr canal water supply project

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal on Saturday inaugurated a water supply project for Subhash Nagar, said officials.

They said the project, being taken up at a cost of Rs 1.08 crore, will ensure canal-based water supply through a 1.2-km network of pipelines.

Mayor Kaur and MLA Bhola said the work is being done under the first phase of the canal-based water supply project funded by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

As part of the project, a world-class water treatment plant is also being established in Bilga village near Sahnewal.

According to the officials, overhead water reservoirs and associated pipelines are being installed in parts of the city under the first phase of the project, which will be completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

