City girl bags 3 titles in state badminton tourney

Amelia Bhakoo (14), a talented badminton player from the city, has been making waves in the badminton scene. After showcasing her skills and superiority in the district championship, Amelia, has now proved her credentials in the Indian Oil Punjab State Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, held from August 14 to 17 at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium, Jalandhar.

Amelia, a student of Class IX at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, delivered a stunning performance and bagged three titles at Jalandhar. Pairing with city mate Ananya Nijhawan, they got the better of Upneet Kaur (Ludhiana) and Samaira Arora (Amritsar) (21-19, 21-18) to clinch girls’ doubles title in the U-17 category.

Amelia, in association with Ludhiana’s Tanush Prashar, defeated Zorawar Singh and Inayat Gulati of Jalandhar 21-16, 21-10 to wrap up the mixed doubles (U-15) trophy.

In the girls U-15 doubles final, city duo of Amelia and Amiya Sachdeva, proved too good for their opponents Inayat Gulati and Sanvi Ralhan (Jalandhar) whom they edged out 21-14, 21-17 to lift the winners’ trophy.