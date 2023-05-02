City girl secures two silver medals in c’ship

Ludhiana, May 1
Trisha Sareen of Ludhiana made her presence felt by winning two medals in the first inter-district national roller skating championship, organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) at KB DAV Centenary Public School, Chandigarh, on April 30.
Over 3,000 participants from all over the country vied for top honours in different age groups in various skating events, such as speed skating, roll ball, hockey skating, etc., in the championship.
A student of Class II at Sat Paul Mittal School, Trisha competed in artistic events in the seven to nine years (cadet) category and finished at the victory podium in two events. She secured silver medals in the free dance-solo event and quartet-bhangra (four member team) event.
RSFI president Tulsi Ram Aggarwal gave away prizes to winners.
