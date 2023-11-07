City girl wins karate gold

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 6

Vanshika Yadav made the city proud by clinching gold in the karate competition at the Punjab School Games, organised in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Vanshika is a student of class X at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. She competed in the U-17 category and proved her mettle by overpowering her opponents to clinch the top honour. On the basis of her achievement, Vanshika has been selected to represent the state in the ensuing National School Games to be organised by the School Games Federation of India in Delhi.

Rev Father George and Rev Sr Silvi, director and principal, respectively of the School congratulated Vanshika and her coach Gaurav Sachdeva for the achievement.