Ludhiana girls win sub-junior softball championship

Ludhiana, August 28
Hosts Ludhiana pipped opponents Moga 5-1 to annex the title in the girls’ section in the 22nd Sub-Junior Punjab State Softball Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium, here, on August 27 and 28.
Ten teams had participated in the championship in which Ferozepur fought it tooth and nail to edge out Gurdaspur 8-7 to secure the third position.
Earlier, in the semi finals, Moga blanked Gurdaspur 9-0 and Ludhiana outplayed Ferozepur 8-3 to secure berths in the title clash, in which Ludhiana won 5-1. Advocate Ajay Chopra was the chief guest at the prize distribution function. Avinash Maini and PN Passi, chairman and general secretary, respectively, Ludhiana District Softball Association, with Rustam Pal Singh, Jugal Kishore and coaches Nirmaljeet Kaur and Ranjit Singh were present on the occasion.
