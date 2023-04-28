 City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities' : The Tribune India

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Tops well-lit footpath category, fares poorly on well-lit roads

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 27

Ludhiana has the fourth best road safety infrastructure among 12 ‘rising cities’ in the country, a latest survey has revealed.

The study, ‘Ease of Moving Index — India Report 2022’, which has rated the cities on several parameters pertaining to urban infrastructure and mobility, was conducted by the OMI Foundation, a policy research and social innovation think tank operating at the intersection of mobility innovation, governance and public good. It houses three interconnected centres, which conduct evidence-based policy research on mobility.

The report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, has revealed that Ludhiana has scored 0.436 points in the road safety parameter, which were better than eight other ‘rising cities’ in the country.

Chandigarh led the ‘rising cities’ on the overall road safety parameter as it has well-lit footpaths and adequate cycling infrastructure, the report has mentioned.

While Nashik stood second with 0.467 points, Varanasi secured the third position with 0.448 points on the road safety parameter.

The parameter aims to document some of the essential indicators necessary to reduce road accidents in the country.

While speeding and reckless driving are the two major causes, bad road surface, no or limited illumination and the absence of proper lanes for pedestrian and non-motorised movement also lead to accidents. The parameter aims to capture a mix of commuter perception and road fatality numbers in a bid to move towards the ultimate goal of zero road accidents.

Among other 'rising cities', which fell short of Ludhiana in road safety parameter, were Jabalpur at fifth spot, Guwahati sixth, Coimbatore seventh, Ranchi eighth, Vijayawada ninth, Raipur tenth, Mysuru eleventh, and Gurugram ranked the worst at the twelfth spot with the minimum of 0.142 points under the road safety parameter.

Gurugram has the highest road incidents per lakh population and high pedestrian deaths due to absence of crossing across highways. It is imperative to create grade separators for vulnerable road users in the city as the New Delhi-Jaipur highway splits the city into two, the survey has pointed out.

In the ‘ease of walking’ index, which was based on width and maintenance of footpaths, Ludhiana shared the second position with Jabalpur by scoring 0.410 points. Varanasi stood first with the highest of 0.420 points.

In the ‘ease of cycling’ category, which was based on the presence of dedicated cycle tracks, Ludhiana stood sixth with 0.396 points. While Guwahati ranked first, Chandigarh stood second.

In the “ease of riding” parameter, which was based on maintenance of roads, Ludhiana ranked second with 0.269 points after Varanasi with 0.271 score.

In the ‘ease of crossing’ index, which was based on perception of foot over bridges/ subways at major junctions, Ludhiana again ranked second with 0.401 points while Varanasi stood first with 0.411 points.

In the ‘well-lit roads’ category, which was based on availability of well-lit roads, Ludhiana fared poorly to rank tenth with 0.279 points. Varanasi with 0.268 points and Mysuru with the minimum of 0.225 score were the only two other ‘rising cities’ that stood behind Ludhiana at eleventh and twelfth spot, respectively.

In the “well-lit footpaths” index, which was based on availability of well-lit footpaths, Ludhiana secured the first place with the maximum of 0.411 points.

In the ‘road incidents’ category that was based on road fatalities, fatality rate of vulnerable road users, and injuries per lakh population, Ludhiana ranked seventh with 0.725 points.

While Nashik ranked first with the maximum of 0.889 points, Ranchi stood second with 0.882 score.

Among others, Varanasi secured third position, Chandigarh fourth, Raipur fifth, Mysuru sixth, Guwahati eighth, Coimbatore ninth, Jabalpur tenth, Vijayawada eleventh, and Gurugram stood the worst at twelfth spot with the highest road incidents per lakh population and high pedestrian deaths due to absence of crossing across highways.

About The Survey

Ease of Moving Index is India’s largest-ever mobility survey, covering over 50,000 respondents stratified by gender, disability, and income across 40 cities. The study sets mobility scores and ranks cities on 9 parameters covering over 40 indicators, which will be updated regularly in future years. The 2022 edition also places emphasis on active and shared mobility as a key enabler of clean mobility. The index aims to enable policy makers, urban planners, practitioners, and businesses to improve ease of moving by creating a mobility baseline.

