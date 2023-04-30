 City has most accessible public transport : The Tribune India

City has most accessible public transport

Fares worst in ‘safe mobility’ parameter among ‘rising’ cities, with concerns about safety while commuting

The city scored 0.396 points in the ‘mobility for all’ parameter to top the index. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 29

Ludhiana has the most accessible public transport among 12 ‘rising cities’ in the country, resulting in the highest percentage of public transport users from women and trans/non-binary groups among all cities, a latest survey has revealed.

Ease of Moving Index — India Report 2022

The study, ‘Ease of Moving Index — India Report 2022’, which has rated cities on several parameters pertaining to urban infrastructure and mobility, has been conducted by OMI Foundation (OMI), a policy research and social innovation think tank.

The report, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, has shown that Ludhiana and Coimbatore scored the highest marks in the ‘mobility for all’ parameter among all ‘rising’ cities.

While public transport in the city was perceived to be most accessible among its peers, most commuters agreed that public transport was safe in Chandigarh and Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka. However, respondents with functional difficulties in both these cities and Vijayawada felt that it could be made more accessible.

The ‘mobility for all’ parameter underscores the attributes of inclusive mobility systems. A system which meets the needs of diverse population groups empowers them to access various socio-economic opportunities. Lack of safe, accessible and inclusive mobility options often lead to curtailment of economic liberty and well-being of disadvantaged groups.

The parameter aims to gauge commuter perception on important attributes which determine the life and mobility choices of these groups. Ludhiana scored 0.396 points and Coimbatore 0.401 to top the index, followed by Guwahati, Varanasi, Raipur, Jabalpur, Nashik, Ranchi, Gurugram, Vijayawada and Chandigarh.

In the ‘safe mobility’ category, which was based on citizen perception about safety while commuting, Ludhiana fared the worst with the lowest of 0.334 score while Chandigarh topped the chart with the highest 0.574 points.

Mysuru ranked second, Nashik third, Ranchi fourth, Raipur fifth, Jabalpur sixth, Guwahati seventh, Vijayawada eighth, Coimbatore ninth, Gurugram tenth and Varanasi eleventh in the same category.

In the ‘accessible mobility’ parameter, which was based on perception of people with functional limitations on the accessibility of public transport, Ludhiana topped the table with the highest of 0.343 points while Chandigarh, Mysuru and Vijayawada ranked the worst with the lowest of 0.001 score each.

Varanasi ranked second, Coimbatore third, Guwahati fourth, Raipur fifth, Jabalpur sixth, Nashik seventh, Ranchi eighth and Gurugram ninth on this parameter.

In the ‘gender inclusivity’ category based on the percentage of women and trans/non-binary community using public transport, Ludhiana led all ‘rising’ cities with the highest of 0.545 points while Varanasi ranked the worst with the lowest of 0.375 score.

Vijayawada ranked second, Coimbatore third, Chandigarh and Raipur fourth, Nashik fifth, Mysuru sixth, Gurugram seventh, Jabalpur eighth, Ranchi ninth and Guwahati tenth in this ranking.

Focus on efficient mobility: Gadkari

“The prerogatives I have laid for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, towards strengthening India’s mobility system, are not just to improve connectivity across the country, but to also promote the use of cleaner vehicles and more efficient mobility systems. The PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity will provide better last mile connectivity,” Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said.

About the survey

‘Ease of Moving Index’ is India’s largest-ever mobility survey, covering over 50,000 respondents stratified by gender, disability and income across 40 cities. The study sets mobility scores and ranks cities on 9 parameters covering over 40 indicators.

