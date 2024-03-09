Ludhiana hospital honours women’s contributions

Ludhiana, March 8
Rana Hospital celebrated International Women’s Day, dedicated to honouring the invaluable contributions of women. The festivities included a range of activities, from inspirational talks and wellness workshops to cultural performances and health screenings. Gynaecologist and IVF specialist, Dr Vijaydeep Kaur Rana, emphasised the importance of women’s health and empowerment, underscoring the need for equal access to healthcare for all women.
Dr Brijinder Singh Rana stressed the significance of vision health in women’s overall wellbeing and urging them to prioritise their health. The highlight of the day was a special recognition ceremony, where women who have made outstanding contributions to their communities were honoured for their remarkable achievements and resilience in face of challenges.
