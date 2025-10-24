DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / City hospital opens ECHS helpdesk

City hospital opens ECHS helpdesk

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Satguru Partap Singh Hospitals launched the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) helpdesk at its premises on Thursday. The initiative aims to provide seamless support and dedicated healthcare assistance to ex-servicemen and their families under the ECHS programme.

Advertisement

The inaugural event was graced by the presence of esteemed armed forces veterans and guest of honour retd Brigadier Mastinder Singh and retd Colonel Kamal Kishore OIC, ECHS Polyclinic, Ludhiana, along with the senior management and medical specialists from SPS Hospitals. Chief Operating Officer Yogendra Nath Awadhiya, shared insights into the hospital’s core principles and its unwavering commitment to compassionate, affordable and quality healthcare. He highlighted that SPS Hospitals continued to work towards making world-class healthcare accessible to every individual through integrity, innovation and patient-centric services.

Advertisement

During the event, all specialists introduced the advanced medical facilities, diagnostic infrastructure and specialty departments available at the hospital. Vice President Tejdeep Singh Randhawa briefed beneficiaries about the specialised services that would be offered. He assured that a dedicated ECHS helpdesk will ensure smooth coordination and timely medical support for all eligible patients.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts