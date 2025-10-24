City hospital opens ECHS helpdesk

Satguru Partap Singh Hospitals launched the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) helpdesk at its premises on Thursday. The initiative aims to provide seamless support and dedicated healthcare assistance to ex-servicemen and their families under the ECHS programme.

The inaugural event was graced by the presence of esteemed armed forces veterans and guest of honour retd Brigadier Mastinder Singh and retd Colonel Kamal Kishore OIC, ECHS Polyclinic, Ludhiana, along with the senior management and medical specialists from SPS Hospitals. Chief Operating Officer Yogendra Nath Awadhiya, shared insights into the hospital’s core principles and its unwavering commitment to compassionate, affordable and quality healthcare. He highlighted that SPS Hospitals continued to work towards making world-class healthcare accessible to every individual through integrity, innovation and patient-centric services.

During the event, all specialists introduced the advanced medical facilities, diagnostic infrastructure and specialty departments available at the hospital. Vice President Tejdeep Singh Randhawa briefed beneficiaries about the specialised services that would be offered. He assured that a dedicated ECHS helpdesk will ensure smooth coordination and timely medical support for all eligible patients.