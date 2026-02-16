DT
PT
City hosts 'Sundays on Cycle' to promote fitness, healthy lifestyle

City hosts ‘Sundays on Cycle’ to promote fitness, healthy lifestyle

Organised by Sports Authority of India Training Centre

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:32 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Participants during the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally in Ludhiana.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre (STC), Ludhiana, organised a ‘Sundays of Cycle’ event here today to promote physical fitness and encourage healthy lifestyle. The initiative was conducted as per the directions of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Around 20 participants, including local residents, SAI trainees, coaches and staff members of STC Ludhiana, enthusiastically took part in the event. The cycling rally commenced from the STC premises located opposite Guru Nanak Stadium and proceeded towards Fountain Chowk, before returning to the centre, covering a distance of approximately 3 kilometers. Participants carried forward the message of fitness and healthy living throughout the route.

Officials stated that the primary objective of organising the event was to combat obesity, spread awareness about the importance of regular exercise and motivate citizens to dedicate at least half an hour daily to physical activity, in line with the theme “Fitness Ke Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.”

Following the cycling activity, a yoga session was conducted at the centre to further emphasize the importance of holistic fitness, combining endurance exercises with flexibility and mindfulness practices.

The organisers expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire more people, especially youth, to adopt an active lifestyle and contribute towards building a fitter and healthier nation.

Tags :
