City hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Ludhiana, May 13

A city-based hotelier received an extortion call and the caller demanded Rs 2 crore from him. The latter posed himself as gangster Rohit Gadara. The Model Town police yesterday registered a case against the suspect and launched further probe.

The caller also threatened to harm him and his family if the demanded money was not paid. Citing security reasons, the police have currently kept the identity of the businessman secret.

The hotelier told the police that a WhatsApp call was made from abroad on his mother’s mobile number. She did not answer the same.

Later, the caller sent a voice message on that number and demanded Rs 2 crore. Afterwards, he blocked the number. Later, calls were received several times from other numbers. The caller introduced himself as gangster Rohit Godara.

Police officials said in most of the extortion calls, gangsters were not usually involved. Rather some fraudsters usually pose themselves as gangsters or close aides of notorious gangsters. Earlier, the police had also busted a gang of miscreants who made extortion calls to city-based rich people and the arrested suspects had no connection with any gangster.

