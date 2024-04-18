City industrialists donate funds to parties across political spectrum

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 17

Most of the big corporate houses in the city, feeling that donating to political parties is a regular practice during elections, are are ready to donate lakhs of rupees to the parties and candidates. They say they do not discirminate when it comes to funding parties by donating only to their favourites, and set funds aside for the other major parties as one never knows who will come to power.

“I may be maintaining close relations with a particular candidate or party, but when it comes to giving donations, I have to donate to all major parties whose representative visit us,” said an industrialist, wishing not to be quoted. “The amount can differ based on general observation and intuition as to who may win, but we fund all major parties and their candidates for these representatives get our voices heard at the Centre. They are instrumental in resolving many issues, which we cannot pursue directly with the government.”

Ludhiana alone has over 100 industrial houses that provide funds to candidates every election.

Another industrialist, throwing light on how funds for the parties are raised, said: “The corporate house by itself does not contribute the entire sum. We ask the vendors who sell our products to also pitch in, in whatever capacity they seem feasible. The house then puts in its share. This network enables us to collect a huge sum which is then donated to the parties and candidates.”

There are many garment manufacturers, cycle manufacturers, exporters and engineering goods manufacturers, belonging to various associations, who collect and donate funds in this manner, he said.

The association members too collect funds and donate when the party candidates or their supporters visit them seeking assistance.

