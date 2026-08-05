City judoka accorded grand welcome after Glasgow Games

City judoka Ishroop Narang received a rousing welcome on her return from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with family members, coaches, sports officials and fellow judokas turning up in large numbers at Ludhiana railway station on Tuesday to honour her spirited campaign on the international stage.

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The station reverberated with cheers as Ishroop arrived. She was greeted with flower garlands amid chants from young judokas, while laddoos were distributed to mark the occasion. Members of the city’s sporting fraternity congratulated her for representing India at one of the biggest multi-sport events in the world.

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Among those present to welcome her were her parents, Tejinderpal Singh and Jaspreet Kaur, District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal, senior judo coach Parveen Thakur, coaches Nitin and Sagar, and several judo players.

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Although Ishroop narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after losing the third-place bout in a closely contested Golden Score encounter, her courageous performance won widespread appreciation. She remained in contention until the final moments against a higher-ranked opponent from Canada before falling just short of a podium finish.

Her parents said that while the family was naturally disappointed that the medal slipped away by the narrowest of margins, they were immensely proud of her achievement in competing fearlessly against the world’s best judokas.

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“For us, she has already won. She fought with determination, represented the country with honour and proved that she belongs among the world’s top athletes. We are confident this experience will make her stronger and motivate her to return with medals in future international events,” they said.

Coach Parveen described Ishroop’s performance as a major milestone in her career.

“Missing a medal by such a small margin is painful, but this competition has given her priceless international exposure. She competed against elite judokas and matched them with confidence. The lessons learnt in Glasgow will help her immensely in upcoming international championships. We are proud of the way she fought in every bout,” he said.