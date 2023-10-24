City judokas win accolades

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 23

Trainees of Ludhiana Judo Training Centre, Guru Nanak Stadium, gave a stupendous performance by winning accolades in the state-level competitions in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, organised by the Punjab Sports Department at Gurdaspur which concluded today.

These judokas (boys and girls), in different age groups, brought laurels to their coaches Parveen Thakur, Navdeep Jindal and others by finishing on the victory podium during the competition at Gurdaspur.

In the girls section, judokas from the centre, bagged 13 medals including 7 golds in addition to winning top honours in two age groups while three teams got overall second position.

The medal winning players are Deepika, Gini, Simran, Amandeep Kaur, Daljinder Kaur, Rajni and Ranjit Kaur (all gold medals), Jyoti and Sarita (silver medals), Jasmeen Kaur, Sumita, Manleen and Rajani (bronze medals).

Similarly, in the boys’ section, Arjun, Jatin and Aryan fetched gold medals whereas, Kamal Thakur secured silver and Panshul, Abhay, Gundeep, Kirti Raj, Rohan, Saksham, Garvit, Nikit, Guddu and Raj Kumar finished at third place to win bronze. Besides, the U-14 team emerged as overall third and the team (21-25 years) too, finished as overall third.

Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer, congratulated the players on this achievement and appreciated the coaches under whose guidance, they performed well to finish among position holders.

