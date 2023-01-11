City lad Tarun lifts men singles title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 10

Tarun Verma of Ludhiana proved his mettle and clinched the title in the men’s singles category in the 63rd Punjab Open and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship held at Jalandhar.

Besides, players from Ludhiana finished among position holders in individual category in different age-groups and also in team events.

In the girls’ U-19 section, Ludhiana quartet of Sehajpreet Kaur, Yana Jindal, Ishreen Kaur and Aishwin Kaur wrapped up the title. In the boys’ U-15 group, city team comprising Vihaan Verma, Aryan Sachdeva, Raghav Bhanot and Anshuman Malik while in the girls’ U-17 section, Ludhiana team of Sehajpreet Kaur, Yati Jindal, Jasmeen Kaur and Yashvi Sharma secured second positions.

The girls’ U-15 team of Jasmeen Kaur, Sanya Puri, Yashvi Sharma and Saesha finished at third place whereas boys’ U-17 contingent of Vihaan Verma, Aryan Sachdeva, Raghav Bhanot and Satvik Jindal finished as second runners-up. The boys’ U-19 team consisting Vihaan Verma, Aryan Sachdeva, Raghav Bhanot and Aarav Batta bagged the third position.