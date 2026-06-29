Man booked for raping 15-year-old sister-in-law

A man allegedly raped his 15-year-old sister-in-law. The suspect was reportedly heavily intoxicated when he committed the crime.

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Following the incident, the suspect threatened to kill the victim if she revealed the matter to anyone, due to which she remained silent for a long time. When the girl reached her village

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from Ludhiana, she informed her parents about the incident.

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After receiving information, the Sadarpur police in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, promptly registered a zero FIR and forwarded the case to the Koom Kalan police station in Ludhiana.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said she was staying with her elder sister and brother-in-law in the Koom Kalan area of Ludhiana. All of them were residing in the same compound and working at a factory. A few weeks ago, the intoxicated suspect allegedly raped her near the Kohara area, close to Bhatti Hospital. After committing the act, he threatened the victim with dire consequences.

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In-charge of Katani Chowki under the Koom Kalan police station Surjit Singh Saini said the police were conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

He said a case had been registered against the suspect under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act and he would be arrested soon.