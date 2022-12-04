 City man booked for violating 11-year-old daughter for 1 year : The Tribune India

City man booked for violating 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

City man booked for violating 11-year-old daughter for 1 year


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a rape case against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 11-year-old daughter. The suspect had been raping his daughter for the past over one year.

The incident came to the fore after a social activist got to know about the matter.

The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Mahato, a resident of Avtar Nagar, Ayali Chowk.

Complainant Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, a social activist, told the police that one of her friends had informed that a minor girl was being raped by her own father for the past over one year and some family members of the girl were also aware about the same but nobody has the courage to speak against the suspect.

“After I got to know about the sexual exploitation of the girl, I, along with my friend, went to the house of the girl where we personally talked to the victim. She told us that her father has been developing sexual relationship with her for the past over one year and even her mother and other family members were aware but no one was dared to stop her father,” Sandhu said.

The complainant said now, the girl expressed concern about her safety as she fears that her family members may torture her for exposing her father.

ASI Bhupinder Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.

Matter highlighted by social activist

The incident came to the fore after a social activist got to know about the matter. Complainant Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, a social activist, told the police that one of her friends had informed that a minor girl was being raped by her own father for the past over one year and some family members of the girl were also aware about the same but nobody has the courage to speak against the suspect.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

2
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

3
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

4
Brand Connect

Super Slim Keto Gummies Review 2023: Does Super Slim Keto Work? Or Is It A Scam? Updated Canada & US Report!

5
J & K

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

6
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

7
Nation

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

8
Punjab

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab's Fazilka

9
Diaspora

2 Indian-Americans at centre of Hunter Biden's laptop story

10
Amritsar

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...

Guj polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Gujarat polling on Monday, EC flags urban apathy

Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs