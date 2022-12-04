City man booked for violating 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a rape case against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 11-year-old daughter. The suspect had been raping his daughter for the past over one year.

The incident came to the fore after a social activist got to know about the matter.

The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Mahato, a resident of Avtar Nagar, Ayali Chowk.

Complainant Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, a social activist, told the police that one of her friends had informed that a minor girl was being raped by her own father for the past over one year and some family members of the girl were also aware about the same but nobody has the courage to speak against the suspect.

“After I got to know about the sexual exploitation of the girl, I, along with my friend, went to the house of the girl where we personally talked to the victim. She told us that her father has been developing sexual relationship with her for the past over one year and even her mother and other family members were aware but no one was dared to stop her father,” Sandhu said.

The complainant said now, the girl expressed concern about her safety as she fears that her family members may torture her for exposing her father.

ASI Bhupinder Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.

Matter highlighted by social activist

The incident came to the fore after a social activist got to know about the matter. Complainant Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, a social activist, told the police that one of her friends had informed that a minor girl was being raped by her own father for the past over one year and some family members of the girl were also aware about the same but nobody has the courage to speak against the suspect.