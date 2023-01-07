City man dies in US

Ludhiana, January 6
A native of Ludhiana, Gurmeet Singh, died in a road mishap in California, USA, after his truck overturned.
Gurmeet was the only son of his parents who are staying at Khandoor village here.
He has been staying in the USA for several years and he was a truck driver by profession. He was reportedly going to deliver frozen meat.
