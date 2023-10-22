City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 21

Festivities are in the air with Navratras going on and Dasehra just round the corner followed by Karvachauth and Diwali. Let it be markets such as Ghumar Mandi and Model Town or old city market areas such as Chaura Bazaar or Basati Bazaar, all are glittering for upcoming festivals.

City markets are already abuzz and one can see lights, flowers, items related to fasting, various gifts adorning the market while mehndi artists and bangle sellers have also started making their presence felt.

Mehndi artist Harish Nayak along with his team had come to the city from Rajasthan for Karvachauth. “Women have already started pre-booking their mehndi sessions to avoid last-minute rush. If a booking is done in advance, we do the work hassle-free. These days young girls are going more towards minimal designs, instead of filled palm,” he said.

Vijay has come from Firozabad with the treasure trove of glass bangles. “Festivals, especially karvachauth, is incomplete without the tinkling of bangles. Every year, I come to Ludhiana for selling glass bangles and I manage to earn a good profit,” he said.

Besides, dress designers, boutiques and fabric stores are also having heydays. Swati Aggarwal, a local designer who runs a boutique at the Civil Lines, said karvachauth was a festival when every woman wants to dress up to their best.

“Bright colours are always the first preference for the festivals. Newly-wed couples are also experimenting and going for cord sets and indo-western outfits to look different from the crowd,” she said.

Meanwhile, sweetmeat shops are also busy preparing something new and flavoursome for the festival season.

“Different flavours and unique shapes usually attract customers. For karvachauth, we are preparing thalis along with sugar-free sweetmeat and for Diwali, we will be coming up with some unique sweets prepared with coconut, dry fruits and khoya. We are looking forward towards the festival season,” said Harpal Singh, a sweetmeat shop owner near Mata Rani Chowk.

