Ludhiana marks Eid al-Adha with fervour, love & feasts

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 17

Thousands of Muslim worshippers congregated at Jama Masjid, Field Ganj, today on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), to offer prayers to the Almighty. The Eid salah was led by Punjab’s Shahi Imam, Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi. Devotees had started gathering at the mosque early in the morning; many were seen praying with their children. Devotees could also be seen praying in Field Ganj’s streets, as the masjid was packed. Goats were seen being offered in sacrifice to Allah at various places. “Goats are sacrificed to Allah and all over the city, the festival is celebrated with feasts,” said Mohammad Mustageen, a resident.

As Muslim workers took a day off to commemorate the festival, work at many industrial units came to a standstill. According to Jasleen, a store owner, it was a full holiday since all talented embroiderers and tailors had gone to offer prayers.

Punjab is a loving state and anyone attempting to split the populace along religious lines has no place here. Mohammad Usman, Shahi Imam, Punjab

Speaking to the faithful, the Shahi Imam explained the significance of the day. Traditionally the day is observed in honour of Prophet Abraham, who was ready to offer his son in sacrifice without hesitation. He elaborated that Eid commands us to be prepared to make sacrifices in life.

He added it was wonderful that people came to the Jama Masjid today to commemorate the day with their fellow Muslims, regardless of their background.

The Shahi Imam added that Punjab is a loving state and that anyone attempting to split the populace along religious lines had no place here. He compared Ludhiana to a lovely bouquet of flowers that filled the air with fragrance.

It should be noted that every year, during the Eid celebrations, members of other religious groups, including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus, congregate at Jama Masjid to commemorate the festival with the Muslims.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.