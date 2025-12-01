City men’s team crowned TT champions

The Ludhiana men’s table tennis teams won the state championship in the 66th Punjab State Open and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship 2025-2026, held at new table tennis hall opposite Rakhbagh.

In the super league competition, the Ludhiana team, Naman Mehara, Prabhjot Singh, Aaryan Sachdeva, Vihaan and Arush, outclassed the Amritsar men team by 3 - 1 to clinch the title. The organisers and officials of the Punjab Table Tennis Association handed over the awards and prizes.

