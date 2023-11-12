 Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Markets are flooded with India-made items in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 11

Widespread recession, rising inflation, and a rising number of locally made items as compared to Chinese goods! These are the three main trends in the local markets that are decked up for the festival of Diwali in Ludhiana this season.

As markets come out of the long drawn shadow of the pandemic, more and more traders and shoppers are promoting locally manufactured items, mainly electronic goods and gift items, while saying no to Chinese products, which used to rule the markets until a few years ago.

The local markets, famous for festive shopping, were abuzz with the locally produced items. From electric items like fancy lights, toys and other decorative stuff, candles, diyas, or rangoli colours, the maximum variety of items on sale this time have mostly been made in India products.

A leading electronics dealer Ajay Kumar said, “In order to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and in view of the strained Indo-Chinese relation, we have decided to shun Chinese goods and have stocked only Indian items for sale this Diwali.”

“Majority of the items displayed for sale in our store have been locally made and we are promoting the same,” shared a supermarket owner Aprajitha.

Vivek, who runs an exclusive store of decorative items here, said, “We have stocked only those Chinese items, which are running short in supply in the local market or are comparatively costlier.”

Sujata, a shopper, at an electronics store, said she bought decorative lights and a juicer, both made in India, for her home this Diwali.

The traders’ body leader Ashok Kumar stressed, “All the shopkeepers and buyers must pledge to shun Chinese items and promote Indian goods for the success of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, which will in turn help local manufacturers, traders and our economy, on the whole.”

Crackers also local

This time, a majority of the crackers, on sale in the markets of Ludhiana, have been locally made. unlike previous years, when Chinese products, would flood the markets in Diwali. Though the stock and sale of crackers was lower as compared to previous years, the maximum fast moving items, available in the local shops were made in India.

The district administration has allowed 37 applicants to sell crackers as per the laid down guidelines at six different locations in the city.

The administration has also earmarked places for the sale of crackers. These include 13 at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass, five at Model Town Extension, four at Dugri Phase II, near Dugri police station, nine at GLADA ground in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, and three each at Chaara Mandi in

Haibowal on Hambran road and the ground near Lodhi Club road.

DC, CP extend greetings

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu have extended Diwali greetings to the residents of the district.

“All residents must come forward and resolve to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali,” the DC exhorted. “I hope that this Diwali brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people and strengthens the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood, she added “

The CP appealed the people to celebrate the festival of lights with traditional fervour and gaiety rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed thereby cementing the bonds of communal harmony, national integration and universal brotherhood.

#China #Diwali #Inflation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

3
Punjab

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

4
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

5
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

6
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

7
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

8
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

10
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Three dead in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir; several houseboats gutted

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KTF recruitment, arms smuggling case

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case

Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Police personnel control traffic amid festive rush at Sahnewal

Punjab breathes easy as showers, wind help improve air quality

Punjab breathes easy as showers, wind help improve air quality

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires