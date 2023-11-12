Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 11

Widespread recession, rising inflation, and a rising number of locally made items as compared to Chinese goods! These are the three main trends in the local markets that are decked up for the festival of Diwali in Ludhiana this season.

As markets come out of the long drawn shadow of the pandemic, more and more traders and shoppers are promoting locally manufactured items, mainly electronic goods and gift items, while saying no to Chinese products, which used to rule the markets until a few years ago.

The local markets, famous for festive shopping, were abuzz with the locally produced items. From electric items like fancy lights, toys and other decorative stuff, candles, diyas, or rangoli colours, the maximum variety of items on sale this time have mostly been made in India products.

A leading electronics dealer Ajay Kumar said, “In order to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and in view of the strained Indo-Chinese relation, we have decided to shun Chinese goods and have stocked only Indian items for sale this Diwali.”

“Majority of the items displayed for sale in our store have been locally made and we are promoting the same,” shared a supermarket owner Aprajitha.

Vivek, who runs an exclusive store of decorative items here, said, “We have stocked only those Chinese items, which are running short in supply in the local market or are comparatively costlier.”

Sujata, a shopper, at an electronics store, said she bought decorative lights and a juicer, both made in India, for her home this Diwali.

The traders’ body leader Ashok Kumar stressed, “All the shopkeepers and buyers must pledge to shun Chinese items and promote Indian goods for the success of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, which will in turn help local manufacturers, traders and our economy, on the whole.”

Crackers also local

This time, a majority of the crackers, on sale in the markets of Ludhiana, have been locally made. unlike previous years, when Chinese products, would flood the markets in Diwali. Though the stock and sale of crackers was lower as compared to previous years, the maximum fast moving items, available in the local shops were made in India.

The district administration has allowed 37 applicants to sell crackers as per the laid down guidelines at six different locations in the city.

The administration has also earmarked places for the sale of crackers. These include 13 at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass, five at Model Town Extension, four at Dugri Phase II, near Dugri police station, nine at GLADA ground in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, and three each at Chaara Mandi in

Haibowal on Hambran road and the ground near Lodhi Club road.

DC, CP extend greetings

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu have extended Diwali greetings to the residents of the district.

“All residents must come forward and resolve to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali,” the DC exhorted. “I hope that this Diwali brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people and strengthens the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood, she added “

The CP appealed the people to celebrate the festival of lights with traditional fervour and gaiety rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed thereby cementing the bonds of communal harmony, national integration and universal brotherhood.

#China #Diwali #Inflation