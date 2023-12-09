City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 8

Unsafe haven for children and women, besides earning a dubious distinction of having the most criminal juveniles, Ludhiana has also turned out to be most prone to cyber crime, if the rampant rise in virtual offences is any indication.

Ludhiana, which is the biggest and largest city in the state, in terms of area and population, has topped the Commissionerates of Police (CPs) in cases of cyber crime with the highest number of cases among all three CPs, a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

While the Ludhiana CP had recorded 80 cases of cyber crime, Amritsar and Jalandhar CPs had, respectively, lodged 79 and 75 cases of virtual offences last year.

Besides, 17 cases of cyber crime were also registered in Ludhiana Rural (14) and Khanna (3) police districts, which are part of the Ludhiana administrative district.

With this, the cumulative count of cyber crime cases in Ludhiana district had reached 97, which was the second highest in the state after Hoshiarpur, which recorded the maximum of 101 cases of virtual offences.

NCRB’s annual report, ‘Crime in India’, which presents a comprehensive set of statistics on various aspects of crime in the country during 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, reported that Ludhiana had topped the state with the highest number of cases of identity theft, cyber stalking/bullying of women/ children, data theft, cyber blackmailing/ threatening, and other cyber offences.

The district-wise data analysis showed that Ludhiana district had registered four of the state’s total 128 cases of computer-related offences, one of 14 cases of offences other than ransomware, three of 27 cases of identity theft, 14 of 119 cases of publishing or transmitting obscene/sexually explicit act in electronic form, three of 18 cases of offences punishable under the IT Act, four of 26 cases of cyber stalking, state’s lone case of data theft, three of 61 cases of cyber fraud, 39 of 242 cases of cheating, four of 15 cases of cyber blackmailing/ threatening, and 28 of the state’s total 71 other cyber offences were lodged in Ludhiana district alone.

