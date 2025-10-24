DT
Home / Ludhiana / City opens 2nd box cricket park to boost fitness, engagement of youth in sport

City opens 2nd box cricket park to boost fitness, engagement of youth in sport

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries along with enthusiastic children during the opening of the box cricket park in Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA
In a step towards encouraging physical fitness and the culture of sports in Ludhiana, a box cricket sports park was inaugurated in the city recently. Built at a cost of Rs 26 lakh, the facility offers residents a free, modern and safe space to play. Officials say the initiative is part of the government’s broader push to promote health, wellness and youth engagement in sports through improved public infrastructure.

Encourages movement, mindfulness

Open daily from 6 am to noon and 4 pm to 11 pm, the park is accessible to all residents without any charge. It comes fully equipped with cricket bats, wickets, nets and proper lighting—ensuring that players can enjoy the game in a well-maintained and secure environment. Regular cleaning and upkeep have also been planned to keep the facility in top condition.

Local youths have already begun making the most of the space. “It’s amazing to have a ground like this where we can play freely and safely,” said Raghav Singh, a college student and cricket enthusiast. “Playing here every evening has become a routine—it keeps us fit and focused.”

Another young player, Simran Kaur, shared, “This park has given us a reason to step out, stay active and bond over cricket. It’s more than just a game, it’s a way to stay mentally fresh.”

Sportspersons applaud the initiative

Harpreet Gill, a veteran sportsman, praised the development. He said: “Facilities like these are crucial. Theses not only nurture talent but also instill discipline and teamwork among youngsters. A healthy body supports a healthy mind, and sports are the best way to achieve both.”

Govt’s commitment to wellness through sport

Local MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi emphasised the government’s vision: “We are committed to promoting sports and development. This park is a step towards building a healthier, more active Ludhiana. I encourage everyone—young and old—to make full use of it.”

This is Ludhiana’s second box cricket facility, following the success of the park on Jalandhar Bypass. A third is already under construction in the city’s south constituency, with more to be announced soon.

