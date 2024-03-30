City para-shuttler Shubham wins 3 gold medals in UTT national tournament

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 29

Shubham Wadhwa from Ludhiana added another feather in his cap as he gave an impressive performance to win three titles in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Para National Championship, held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, recently.

Shubham proved his mettle by clinching gold in men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories to bring glory to the city and district unit of table tennis association.

Shubham, who is pursuing BTech in computer science at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, has already won a number of medals in national and international tournaments.

In the national competitions, Shubham secured gold in the TTFI Para Table Tennis National Championship in 2021 and 2022, All India Para Tennis Championship in 2023, First UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship in 2023 and the Khelo India Para Games 2023.

In the international arena, he won silver in the ITTF Jordan International Para Table Tennis Championship, last year; finished second runners-up to clinch bronze in the ITTF FA40 Taichung Championship in Taiwan and secured bronze in ITTF FA40 Thailand Para Open Championship held in Pattya in 2023.

Shubham also participated in ITTF Spanish Para Open Championship (2023), ITTF Brazil Para Open Championship, ITTF New Taipei Para Open Champion, both in 2023, in addition to the ITTF Egypt F240 Para Open Championship wherein he could not succeed in securing any position but got the invaluable experience of competing against some of the best para players from across the globe.

For his outstanding achievement in Indore, Shubham was honoured by the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association. Manmeet Singh, honorary general secretary of the association, along with other office-bearers of the body accorded a warm welcome to Shubham on his arrival here at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium, and wished him success in the future competitions.

