City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

On the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, a candle march was taken out from the main gate of Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College to Nehru Rose Garden on Wednesday evening. The candle march was organised by the district administration.

Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma pays tribute to freedom fighters. Tribune photo: Ashwani Dhiman

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal, Sub Divisional Magistrate Gursimran Singh Dhillon and senior officers of various departments were also present.

During the candle march, various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and residents also participated.

They further said under the guidelines issued by the government, special attention would be given to eradicate drug menace and provide better administrative services.

Meanwhile, MLA from Ludhiana East Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) also paid tributes to the statues of martyrs at Jagraon Bridge. MLA Bhola said the country will always remember Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice and salute his patriotic spirit. He said eradicating corruption, drug menace, female foeticide, illiteracy and other social evils from society will be a true tribute to the martyrs.

Blood donation camps, cycle rallies organised

To mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, PCTE Group of Institutes in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Parishad organised a blood donation camp.

A cycle rally was organised at SCD Government College, Ludhiana, to commemorate the 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. More than 1000 students participated in the rally.

The Youth Club, NSS, NCC and Red Cross Society of Government College for Girls organised a programme to commemorate the day. A blood donation camp was also held on the college premises.

GHG Khalsa Colleges of Gurusar Sadhar commemorated the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by taking out a bicycle rally. A special lecture related to the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was organised. The lecture, titled, ‘A glimpse on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’ was given by professor Gurpreet Singh, Head of Punjabi Department, Govind National College, Narangwal.

The birthday of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was celeberated with full enthusiasm at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Civil Lines, here. The Centre for Punjab Studies of the college organised a one-day International webinar on ‘Bhagat Singh: Life and Contribution’, in which Kehar Singh, former chairman, Punjab School Education Board, Chandigarh, and Jaswant Singh Gill, former principal, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, shared their expertise.

Paying tributes to the martyr, the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was celebrated today in government as well as private schools in patriotic fervour. Various kinds of activities telling about the importance of the martyr’s sacrifices were organised in schools, including slogan writing, essay writing and painting competitions.