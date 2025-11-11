Girl trainees of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) emerged champions during the Punjab Schools Basketball Championship for girls (U-19), held from November 6 to 9 at Giddarbaha in Muktsar.

In pool matches, Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) Ludhiana players overwhelmed Fazilka 24-6, outplayed Ludhiana district 34-16 and got the better of Malerkotla 36-4. In the quarterfinals, they beat Amritsar wing 40-14; and in the semifinals, drubbed hosts Muktsar 42-6.

In the final, PIS, Ludhiana girls faced a little challenge from Hoshiarpur but came out triumphant 52-39 to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy.

Their impressive display of sporting prowess earned them a well-deserved victory, outclassing their opponents with ease and stamping their superiority to clinch the title. Players and coaches were accorded a warm reception here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association and office-bearers of District Basketball Association were in attendance.

Appreciating the players, Dhaliwal said the win was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the LBA players and their coaches. The academy’s focus on nurturing talent and promoting basketball has yielded impressive results, and this victory is proud moment for the entire LBA community, he said.