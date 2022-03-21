City police observe 'Disposal of public complaints Day'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

Taking a new initiative to settle the complaints of the general public promptly without any inconvenience to them, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police on Sunday observed ‘Disposal of public complaints Day’ in all police stations under its jurisdiction.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said special camps were organised in all 29 police stations of the Ludhiana Commissionerate and 1,251 complaints were settled on the spot.

He said 29 police stations were divided among 15 ACPs who were tasked to personally visit their areas and solve people’s grievances at the earliest. He added that five

ADCPs were deputed to supervise the functioning of these camps.

He said ACPs/SHOs were asked to pay special attention to all the concerns raised by people as it would build their trust in the functioning of the department.

He said they need to accord top priority for the redress of complaints at the local level so that the people do not run from pillar to post for their works.

He said there must not be any kind of negligence in the dealing of the issues of people, otherwise action would be taken accordingly.