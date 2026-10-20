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Home / Ludhiana / City police on high alert for Home Minister Shah’s visit

City police on high alert for Home Minister Shah’s visit

To burn “Chitte Ka Ravan” | Multi-layer security arrangements in place

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Senior police officials review security arrangements ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Daresi Ground in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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With Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to visit the Daresi Dasehra Ground in Ludhiana on Tuesday, the city police have stepped up security arrangements. According to BJP leaders, Shah will symbolically burn the “Chitta Ka Ravan” at the Dasehra venue by pressing a remote-control button.

As the Home Minister is expected to visit the densely populated Daresi area and thousands of people are likely to gather for the Ravana Dahan celebrations, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has planned a multi-layered security setup to ensure his safe arrival, stay and departure from the venue.

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Following confirmation of Shah’s proposed visit, senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh and Additional DCP-I Sameer Verma, inspected the Daresi Ground and reviewed security arrangements. The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting with senior officers to discuss the security plan.

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Additional CP Rupinder Singh said elaborate security arrangements had already been made for Dasehra celebrations across Ludhiana. However, with the possibility of the Home Minister attending the event at short notice, additional police personnel may be requisitioned from neighbouring districts to further strengthen security.

Senior BJP leader Anil Sareen said Amit Shah had confirmed his visit to the Daresi Dasehra Ground to participate in the celebrations.

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4,000 cops to guard Daresi Ground

According to police officials, nearly 4,000 personnel will be deployed in and around the Daresi Ground during Amit Shah’s visit. The deployment will include additional forces brought in to manage security and crowd control.

Located in the heart of the city, the Daresi Dasehra Ground attracts thousands of visitors during the annual festivities. To ensure smooth movement and security, traffic diversions will be enforced and commuters will be provided alternative routes.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have intensified last-minute preparations for the Home Minister’s visit. BJP Rajya Sabha MP and state in-charge Satish Punia has already reached Ludhiana and chaired a meeting with party leaders to review arrangements.

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