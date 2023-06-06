City police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

Ludhiana, June 5
Around two weeks after the tragic murder of a former ASI of the Punjab Police, his wife and son at their residence in Nurpur Bet village, the Phillaur police claimed to have arrested a suspect in the case.
He has been identified as Prem Chand, alias Mithun (25), a resident of Gurdaspur district. The youth is stated to be a drug addict.
Now, the Ludhiana police will bring the suspect on a production warrant from Phillaur probably on Tuesday.
Notably, the victims, former ASI Kuldeep Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and son Pali Grewal, were found murdered on the premises of their house. Pali had dropped his wife at her parental house a few days before the incident.
After the triple murder, the Ludhiana police were working on different theories to trace the culprit(s). The Phillaur police claimed to have arrested the youth allegedly involved in the murder case yesterday.
Following a complaint lodged by the daughter of the former ASI, the Ladhowal police had earlier registered an FIR under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.
The incident occurred on may 21 night
