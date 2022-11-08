City prof part of India Water Week

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, had organised the 7th India Water Week-2022 from November 1 to 5 in Noida. Dr Jasdeep Kaur, assistant professor of Economics at Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, was invited in the panel discussion on the strategies for demand and supply management during the event. She gave a presentation on the topic, ‘Domestic water supply evaluation on the basis of water demand management and Dublin Principles: A case study of Ludhiana city’.

Gurpurb celebrations

Various activities marked the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. The celebrations began with the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib path by staff and students. Thereafter, budding singers chanted devotional ‘shabads’ with reverence and paid homage to the Sikh Guru. This was followed by a display of gatka skills by boys. On the occasion, students were also apprised about the spiritual journey and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. School principal JK Sidhu urged students to follow the teachings of the Guru and cultivate the values of humility and humanity.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative School

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by organising a langar seva for students. The celebrations were marked by an effort to assert the values, morals, principles and teachings of the first Sikh Guru. School principal Manisha Gangwar wished everyone a Happy Gurpurb and asked students to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

DAV Public School

Staff and the students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on the school campus with reverence and devotion. The sacred Japuji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib were recited on the occasion. School students participated in a calligraphy competition based on the quotes of Guru Nanak. The class in-charges told students about the life and teachings of the Sikh Guru. Students also recited poems about Guru Nanak’s teachings. KG wing students came dressed up as Panj Pyaras on the occasion.

CT University

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, CT University’s management, faculty and students paid obeisance to the almighty during the ‘Sri Akhand Path Sahib’ organised at the university. Students of the university recited shabads. University pro-chancellor Manbir Singh said, “Guru Nanak Dev enlightened the world with his teachings and taught everyone about ‘Ik Onkar,’ which means that God is one.”

Zonal Athletics Championship

Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass branch, brought laurels by winning medals in various disciplines during the zonal athletics championship organised by the Punjab School Education Department at Police DAV Public School, Civil Lines. Kriti Kumari, Parneet Kaur, Chahat, Siya Chaudhary, Nimrat Kaur Panaich, Kanan Sahni, Vishal Kamoj, Sujal, Naman Bhatia and Dakshash Kumar were among the students who won different positions. School principal Baldeep Kaur congratulated the students and their coach Saurav Kumar on the achievement. /OC