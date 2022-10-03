City ranks 40th, 2nd cleanest in Punjab

Ludhiana, October 1
With Municipal Corporation failing to improve its performance, Ludhiana ranked 40th out of 45 cities across the country (above 10 lakh population) in Swachh Survekshan-2022, the national-level cleanliness survey. The city ranked second in Punjab behind Amritsar, which bagged the top spot.
In 2021, Ludhiana had ranked 39 out of 48 cities in the annual cleanliness survey. An official of MC’s Health Branch said the city scored 3005.07 scores out of 7,500 marks.
Ludhiana scored 1373.22 marks out of total 3000 marks in Service Level Progress component; 1231.85 out of 2250 marks in Citizen Voice; Ludhiana has an ODF+ status but got zero marks in GFC (Garbage Free Cities) star rating and 400 out of 2,250 marks for the certification process.
The MC has failed to improve the solid waste management system. For the Survekshan, the MC was required to ensure the proper processing of solid waste and legacy waste but it had failed to do the same. Around 30 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste have accumulated at the MC’s main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village.
The MC was also required to ensure the management of construction and demolition waste. Notably, MC had failed to ensure compliance with solid waste management rules 2016 as per NGT’s monitoring committee report.
Moreover, the MC’s sewerage treatment plants were yet to be made properly functional. However, the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project is underway.
